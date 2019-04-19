Skimming devices are becoming more frequent in the United States. A skimmer is a card reader that can be disguised to look like part of an ATM.



On Sunday, April 14, 2019, an alert was sent to the security team at Farmers & Merchants Bank.



According to the Stuttgart Police Department, the team investigated and discovered a remote debit card skimmer on the ATM located at 7th Street and Main Street.

The skimmer attachment collects card numbers and PIN codes, which are then replicated into counterfeit cards.

The item was promptly removed and SPD investigators were notified.

The bank was able to catch the activity in just a few hours minimizing the damage thanks to their enhanced security.

According to SPD Detective Jeremiah Richard, the ATMs have a built-in device that alerts the bank security team when there is unnecessary movement of the device or a signal is picked up by it.

SPD states the only time frame that could have been affected was between 8:30 am and 12 noon. “The bank immediately took the steps needed to secure all the accounts that were compromised,” said Richard.

When you slide your card into an ATM that has a skimmer attached, unknowingly through the counterfeit reader, it scans and stores all your information from the magnetic strip as well as capturing your PIN from the keypad which allows the skimmer to make ATM cash withdrawals.

“When you pull up to the ATM, I advise you always check the card slot, look at it to see if you see anything protruding around it,” said Richard. “They are very easy and quick to install.”

Richard adds to make sure there is nothing hanging off like wires and if there is, don’t touch it. Call the police instead. “There is a possibility we can get some kind of physical evidence off the device untouched,” said Richard.

Just possessing a skimmer device is a felony charge.

The last skimmer incident in Stuttgart was over a year ago according to Richard. “Since then we have been a lot more diligent as far as checking the ATMs,” he said.

Richard advises when you pull up to an ATM examine it first. Pull or wiggle the slot reader to see if it is detachable.

“Try to use the ATM during the daytime,” said Richard.

He also suggests using ATMs inside of grocery and convenience stores such as Walmart that generate heavy traffic areas.

“The ones in open parking spaces, there is a lot less traffic around those ATMs so there is a possibility someone could install a device there a lot easier and not be noticed,” said Richard.

SPD Investigators have reviewed the video footage and took the skimming device into evidence but the suspect is still at large.

SPD is asking that if you recognize the man in the picture or the vehicle please contact the SPD Criminal Investigation Division at (870)673-1414 or (870)673-2967.

According to the balance identity theft, there are ways to protect yourself:

Scrutinize the ATM: This means every ATM, even ones from your bank. You also want to check any of the card sliders like ones at gas stations, etc, especially if you’re using your debit card. If the scanner does not match the color and style of the machine, it might be a skimmer. You should also “shake” the card scanner to see if it feels like there’s something attached to the card reader on the ATM. Cover the keypad when entering your PIN: In order to access your bank accounts, thieves need to have your card number and your PIN. By covering the keypad, you prevent cameras and onlookers from seeing your PIN. Check your bank and credit card statements often: If someone does get your information, you have 60 days to report any fraudulent charges to your credit card company in order not to be charged. For a debit card, you only have about 2 days to report any suspicious activity. Be choosy: Don’t use general ATMs at bars or restaurants. These are not usually monitored and therefore, can be easily tampered with by anyone.