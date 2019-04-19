Large Print:
Redemption / David Baldacci
Adult Fiction:
13-minute murder / James Patterson
All clear / Connie Willis
Before she was found / Heather Gudenkauf
Before we were wicked / Eric Jerome Dickey
Better sister / Alafair Burke
Binding / Bridget Collins
Burnt offerings / Robert Marasco
Courting Mr. Lincoln / Louis Bayard
Deadly countdown / Margaret Daley
Deadly holiday / Margaret Daley
Department of sensitive crimes / Alexander McCall Smith
Disappearance of Winter’s daughter / Michael J. Sullivan
Ethic / Ashley Antoinette
Ethic 3 /Ashley Antoinette
Feast your eyes / Myla Goldberg
Flowers over the inferno / Ilaria Tuti
Grave ransom / Kalayna Price
Haj / Leon Uris
Miracle creek / Angie Kim
Mister / E.L. James
Normal people / Sally Rooney
Protect the innocent / Nancy Powell
Pursued / Nancy Powell
Red door / Charles Todd
Redemption / David Baldacci
Roar / Cecelia Ahern
Adult Non-Fiction:
Can’t make this stuff up / Susannah B. Lewis
Second mountain / David Brooks
Secrets of the woods / William J. Long
Shortest way home / Pete Buttigieg
Southern lady code / Helen Ellis
Vegetables illustrated / America’s Test Kitchen
World of All Souls / Deborah Harkness
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ada Twist and the perilous pants / Andrea Beaty
Defy the fates / Claudia Gray
Genius / Leopoldo Gout
Genius: the con / Leopoldo Gout
Genius: the revolution / Leopoldo Gout
Hello stars / Alena Pitts
Line tender / Kate Allen
Lost stars / Erin Hunter
Mera tidebreaker / Danielle Page
Next great Paulie Fink / Ali Benjamin
Sawkill girls / Claire Legrand
When the sky fell on Splendor / Emily Henry
Where the heart is / Jo Knowles
DVD:
Aristocats
AXL
Bahubali 2
Bee Movie
Bolt
Can You Ever Forgive Me
Clovehitch Killer
Danny Phantom
Darkest Minds
Dead Again in Tombstone
Favourite
Fun & Fancy Free
Girls Trip
Glass
Harold & Maude
Heavy Water War
In Search of the Castaways
IP Man
Kid
Lion King
Madea’s Witness Protection
Million Dollar Duck
Moon Spinners
Mr. Peabody & the Mermaid
Night on the Galactic Railroad
Older than America
Pokemon
Poseidon Adventure
Prison Break
Sleight
Star is Born
Time Machine
Tommy Boy
Victoria
Watchmen
Music:
Honky Tonk Time Machine – George Strait
Lux Prima – Karen O
Orphee – Johann Johannsson
Still on my Mind – Dido
When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish