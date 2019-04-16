Lake Balboa was the main topic of discussion at the April Property Owners Association lakes committee meeting. Lakes manager Brad Meredith’s report, was given by committee chair Bill Goodwin because Meredith had been on the job until the wee hours of the morning doing fish shocking census work. The report said hydraulic dredging will take place once Lake Balboa’s level reaches a point when it is safe to launch a boat at the ramp.

Lake gabions are also being addressed and more will be done as soon as possible, but for now, the lakes department is focusing on fish shocking efforts. Early reports show several bass being shocked that were five pounds or bigger. “The hope is the work on the gabions will cut down on dredging,” noted Goodwin. Gabions work like filters, thus reducing the amount of sediment that flows into a lake.

Goodwin announced that the Wally Marshall crappie seminar netted $1,800 which will be used for lake enhancements. Goodwin suggested that the focus, this time, be on purchasing forage (Golden Shiners) for Village lakes instead of habitat, seeing as there has recently been a very large amount of cedar trees cut, removed and placed by a few lake ramps for future placement in the water. Committee member Dennis Block thanked both fishing clubs and the Balboa Yacht Club for all their efforts to place habitat in lakes.

Once again, lake violators were discussed, noting several instances of trailers without required Village stickers on them. Discussion followed about how to address the matter, but no conclusions were reached.

This was chairman Goodwin’s final meeting, seeing as he is not seeking re-election for a third term. Instead, Goodwin said, it’s time to chase items on he and wife Lisa’s bucket list. Several sincerely thanked him for all his work to make Village lakes better than ever.

Goodwin said he felt the committee has had quite a few achievements over the past two years and that he is glad to see the fishing clubs working together on projects.

New officers were elected with the following results: Ray Hurley – chairman, Dennis Block – vice chairman and Rob Ferriman – secretary.

The next lakes committee meeting takes place at 8:30 a.m., on May 8, at Coronado Center.



