First Baptist Church of Greenwood

Pastors

Rev. Ronnie Deal has served as Senior Pastor since 1999 and leads the three Sunday morning worship services in the main Worship Center. Deal has a passion for ministering to families and mentoring men to be strong, spiritual leaders in their home. He leads his staff and congregation to embrace the teaching of Jesus in Acts 1:8 – sharing the good news of the gospel throughout the world. Deal and his wife, Rae, have four children and one grandchild.

Rev. Jeff Ivey has served at FBC since 2001 and leads the EDGE Worship service on Sunday mornings. Ivey also equips and encourages our Life Group leaders in their role of teaching and discipling adults. He and his wife, Amy, have two children.

Ministries

Children

Children Birth – 4th grade meets at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to connect together, grow with God and learn to serve one another. These are kept at age appropriate learning levels.

Middle School

Middle School meets at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays for Life Groupsin the James Building and at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in the James Building. The Middle School Ministry is designed to help students grow closer to God and each other.

Junior High and High School

Life Groups for students are at 9:15 a.m. Sundays in the EDGE Building. In the student Life Groups, they study God’s Word and are encouraged to obey it in order to honor God and accomplish reaching the world for Christ. The Life Group leaders are adults who want to lead and love students.

Students meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the EDGE Building. This is an important time for students to come together and worship the Lord through fellowship, singing and hearing God’s Word. During the service, the band leads in exalting Jesus, while the messages encourage and challenge students to follow Jesus in a great way.

Students gather 6:30 p.m. on Fridays for “The Landing”in the EDGE Building. This is Celebrate Recovery for students.

Adults

Adult Life Groups meet at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. They are grouped by age, topic and/or season of life. There are also have men and women Bible studies at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Worship Times

Sunday Schedule

8 a.m.: Worship

9:15 a.m.: Worship and Life Groups

10:45 a.m.: Worship and Life Groups

EDGE Worship

KIDS Church

Upcoming Events

April 21: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Community Easter Services, Greenwood High School, Performing Arts Center

April 29: 9 a.m. “The Well”, a ministry for all ladies, aimed at stay at home moms

May 2 – 12 p.m. in the ROC - Widow’s luncheon (call the office to sign up)

May 6 – 6:30 p.m. - Father Daughter Date Night, Junior High and High School (sign up on the website)

May 6 – 9 a.m., “The Well”

May 19 – Graduate Sunday, recognizing our high school and college graduates

June 9-12 – 6-8:30 p.m. Crazy Awesome Fun Camp (VBS) (register on the website)

More information:

greenwoodfbc.com | 479-996-2166