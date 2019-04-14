Third Division Circuit Court Judge Ed Clawson announced he will be a candidate for the position of First Division District Court Judge in the March 2020 election.

"I have had the privilege of serving the citizens as Third Division Circuit Judge for more than 24 years," Clawson said in his announcement. "I have been honored by your trust and support.

"I do believe that I have service to offer to the citizens in the District and have made the decision to seek the office of District Judge. I bring to the table my years of experience, a Judicial temperament that has been tested over time, and the skill and knowledge to effectively carry out the duties of District Court Judge.

"During my tenure as Circuit Judge, I initiated the first Faulkner County Drug Court and Veteran's Court and look forward to using my experience to promote and continue the operation of the District's Specialty Courts. i look forward to the opportunity, while leaving the Circuit bench, which I have absolutely enjoyed, to continuing to serve in District Court for the citizens of Faulkner and Van Buren counties."

Clawson and his wife Donna have been married for 46 years and are the parents of three sons, City Attorney Chuck Clawson and his wife Shawn; Spencer Clawson and his fiancee Marilyn Boswell; and Grant Clawson and his wife Jessica.

"We are also blessed to have seven grandchildren: Case, Sam, Emory, Pate and Carter Clawson and Caden and Zane Brewer."

Clawson graduated from Conway High School in 1970, Hendrix College in 1974 and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock School of Law in 1978.

"I served as Deputy Prosecutor for the 20th District until 1980 while I maintained a private practice at the firm of Brazil, Clawson, Adlong and Murphy," Clawson said. "I became a Circuit Judge in May of 1995. During that time, as a member of the Arkansas Judicial Council, I have served on various committees and am currently serving as president-elect of that body."

Clawson is a member of the Arkansas Bar Association, Faulkner County Fair Parade Committee and Second Baptist Church.

"I want to thank all of those in this district who have supported me, and I look forward to your continued support," Clawson said.