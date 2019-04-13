The Conway Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Fourth Street on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to the 700 block of Fourth Street "after hearing gunfire while in the parking lot of the Conway Police Department."

When officers arrived on scene, "several people" were standing out in front of one of the residences. After speaking with witnesses on scene, an officer also "located a grey 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that had been struck by multiple bullets."

One officer also found "several fired 9mm Lugar cartridge casings" in front of the residence in question.

Detectives Sarah Ault and Austin Hodges also responded to the scene. The two went to the suspect residence but "did not get an answer when we knocked on the front door," Hodges wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant.

While at the residence, the two could see in a bullet hole in one of the front windows.

"This window had an item pushed through it in an attempt to cover the hole," the affidavit reads in part. "I also located a small amount of blood on the door to [the Fourth Street residence] while I was knocking on it."

Hodges went back to the scene two hours later in an attempt to gather further information from witnesses. While on scene, he found another window that had a bullet hole in it that was covered up with a piece of paper. At the time, it was unknown if anyone inside the Fourth Street residence had returned fire during the shooting or if they were injured following the incident, according to the affidavit.

Authorities requested a circuit judge's OK to search the home for any evidence pertaining to the case after finding the two bullet holes.

"Through my training and experience, I know that fired bullets can contain markings from the firearm that fired the bullet," Hodges wrote. "These markings can be used to help identify the firearm that fired the bullets. In addition, blood on the door indicates that there was an injured party at the residence. A search of this residence for blood evidence may assist in identification of a victim or offender."

After getting the OK from Circuit Judges Charles "Ed" Clawson Jr., authorities went back to the home and conducted the search warrant.

Authorities began the search at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday and concluded the search at 5:11 p.m. During the search, Conway officers collected a Ziploc bag that had suspected marijuana in it as well as a "black and silver handgun magazine," according to an inventory list.

The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff on Friday regarding the shooting for additional details pertaining to the case and to learn if a suspect had been identified in the matter. However, the Log Cabin had not received a response by press time Saturday.