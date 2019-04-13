Though Nathaniel Clark is no longer at the helm of the Fort Smith Police Department, the interim police chief wants to carry Clark's vision forward.

Interim Police Chief Danny Baker said he wants to maintain community policing initiatives Clark started in more than two years as police chief. He also said he plans to hire more police officers while possibly reassessing position requirements within the Police Department.

Clark before he formally resigned on April 8 started a non-enforcement contact initiative that Police Department officials credited for an overall drop in violent crimes within the city. He also worked to unfreeze officer positions within the Police Department, upgraded technology such as body-worn cameras and police cruisers and developed a seven-year strategic plan for 21st-century policing that was approved by the city Board of Directors.

Baker on Friday said Clark "set the bar high" and that he's not looking to make any radical changes to what Clark did during his time as chief. However, he specifically mentioned certain things Clark began that he plans to carry forward.

One initiative Baker said he intends for the Police Department to continue is the non-enforcement contact initiative.

"There may be some modifications to how we deploy them and that sort of thing, but I would expect to see some new things as well. I've charged my community relations unit with trying to interact with the public as much as possible but also to get other officers involved in the community interaction," Baker said, mentioning the possibility of detectives participating in the initiative as well as patrol officers.

Baker also said he will look at the possibility of lifting the requirement for hired officers to work patrol for one year in some circumstances. The Police Department currently requires new hires to work as patrol officers before applying for higher or more specialized positions.

"That worked well at one time, but if someone has an affinity for a particular skill set and they want to do it, grooming them to do that more quickly is beneficial to them, is beneficial to the organization as well," he said. "Hopefully we can institute something within the organization to maybe help promote that. It’s more than succession planning — it’s putting people where they’re most effective and using folks’ talents rather than saying, 'We all have to be policemen, and then we’ll work into these other positions.'"

The Police Department has an authorized strength of 164 and as of Friday had 28 vacancies. Baker said he will work to fill them.

"We’ll probably lose a few in the review board process, but I’m hopeful we might be able to fill a good portion of those 28 positions with this hiring cycle," Baker said.

"(We're) just trying to keep the department as stable as possible so whoever steps into that permanent position will have a ready-made package that they can pick up and run with," Baker said.