Special to The Commercial

Friday

Apr 12, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Arkansas


Destini Lockerman, aka Destini Brown, P.O. Box 1473, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 April 2.


Dawunna Wilson, aka Dawunna Hogan, 1926 S. Rose, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 April 3.


Jasmone Phillips, 410 W. McKinley St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 April 4.


Cleveland


Shawn LLoyd Smith and Tyler Michelle Smith, aka Tyler Michelle Womble, 8640 Arkansas 133, Rison; filed Chapter 13 April 3.


Dallas


Christopher Stroud, 1104 N. Charlotte St., Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 April 1.


LaTrie Denise Lea, aka LaTrie Stroud, 1104 N. Charlotte St., Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 April 1.


Desha


Dava Lea Hocking, 604 N. Fourth St., McGehee; filed Chapter 7 April 4.


Drew


Leticia Atkins, 613 Elm Court, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 April 3.


Jefferson


Ansheka Shavette Nelson, 6503 Antelope Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 2.


Curtis Henderson and Amanda Henderson, aka Amanda Burns, aka Amanda Milligan, 7510 S. Pinewood Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 April 2.


Arnedia J. Darrough, 102 N. Willow St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 3.