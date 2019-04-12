Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Edgard Leonard Franklin, 53, and Kristi M. Matthews, 48, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 4.

Marvin Ray Veazey, 28, and Jamie Lynn Stone, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 25.

Charles Brian Arledge, 45, and Cynthia L. Williams, both of Sheridan, recorded March 29.

Samuel Burnett, 35, and Takita M. Boykin, 40, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 1.

Matthew David Webb, 50, of White Hall, and Ellen Ann Hogan, 31, of Rison, recorded March 29.

Kevin Ray Donnell, 46, and Chelsey Nicole Miller, both of White Hall, recorded March 22.

Demario Rashawn Ross, 31, and Elizabeth Lynnette Marks, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 22.

James M. Holiman, 74, and Betty Jean Ford, 67, both of White Hall, recorded April 8.

Paul Jacob Ressin-Brewer, 27, and Rebekah Jocelyn Young, 27, both of White Hall, recorded April 2.

Melvin R. Crockett, 58, of Pine Bluff, and Darlene Sanders-Collins, 60, of New Boston, Texas, recorded April 4.

Dustin Heathe Bullock, 39, of Pine Bluff, and Lindsey Leigh Sheftic, 29, of White Hall, recorded April 4.

Alfonso Cordarro Hudson, 31, and Roshanda McIntyre, 30, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 4.

Brian Anthony Taylor, 43, and Tonya Leigh Massanelli, 37, both of Jefferson, recorded April 10.

Malcolm Demetrius Hadley, 26, and Reja Symone Foots, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 5.

Mustafa Nafez Mohammad Alkhad, 30, and Sherehan H.A. Abudawoud Sabah, 33, both of White Hall, recorded April 9.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn’t available at the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office this week.