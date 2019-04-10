Local beef producers may schedule heifers, 4 to 12 months of age, for calf hood brucellosis vaccinations by contacting the Franklin County Extension Service. The on farm vaccinations will be available County wide in cooperation with a State

vaccinator from the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact the Franklin County Extension office at 479-667-3720 as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.

The Extension Service will schedule a visit on Friday, April 26, 2019, to vaccinate calves. Calves must be penned and ready. Adequate corrals and working facilities are required, and producers should be present during vaccination procedures.

To enroll in the program, call the Extension office at (479) 667-3720 or text (479)209-2418 by Wednesday, April 24 th . Information on number of animals, location of farm and phone numbers are needed. There is no charge for the service or visit.

Producers will be contacted about the stop schedule by phone.