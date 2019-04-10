Barnhill Martial Arts hosted its 12th Annual Martial Arts and Kobudo Open Tournament on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Paris High School Gymnasium. Sensei Butch Barnhill and tournament director Paula Barnhill are proud to announce the results for Barnhill Martial Arts students.

Grand Champions Forms Kata- Kyler Cameron, Connor Hopper, Cole Molton

Grand Champions Weapons Kata- Kyler Cameron, Caleb Molton

Demo Team Grand Champion- Barnhill Martial Arts

Forms Kata: 1st place- Kyler Cameron, Hayden Eckelhoff, Madalyn McKee, Annabelle Cornell, Dryker Evan, Connor Hopper, Austin Cornell, Anthony Franklin, Bella Nelson, Caleb Molton,and Cole Molton. 2nd place- Noah James, Macie McKee, Lorallai Hern, Isaac Churchman, Ashlynn Franklin, Madison Kilgore, Karson Cameron, Caleb O’Brien, Hunter Chandler, Forrest Montgomery, Chelsea Faubion, and Judah Corley. 3rd place- Korbin Schriver, Charlie Robberson, Will Tompkins, Cooper James, Alivia Lanier, Claire Hertlein Lane, and Shane Molton. 4th place- Jackson Shurden

Weapons Kata: 1st place- Kyler Cameron, Hayden Eckelhoff, Will Tompkins, Annabelle Cornell, Ashlynn Franklin, Connor Hopper, Austin Cornell, Anthony Franklin, Bella Nelson, Caleb Molton, Forrest Montgomery, Chelsea Faubion, and Judah Corley. 2nd place- Noah James, Macie McKee, Madalyn McKee, Isaac Churchman, Dryker Evans, Madison Kilgore, Karson Cameron, Caleb O’Brien, Cole Molton, Hunter Chandler, and Claire Hertlein Lane. 3rd place- Korbin Schriver, Charlie Robberson, Lorallai Hern, Cooper James, Jackson Shurden, Alivia Lanier, and Shane Molton.

Sparring/Kumite: 1st place- Noah James, Charlie Robberson, Madalyn McKee, Annabelle Cornell, Ashlynn Franklin, Madison Kilgore, Austin Cornell, Anthony Franklin, Bella Nelson, Caleb Molton, Shane Molton, Chelsea Faubion, and Judah Corley.

2nd place- Kyler Cameron, Macie McKee, Will Tompkins, Isaac Churchman, Dryker Evans, Connor Hopper, Karson Cameron, Caleb O’Brien, Hunter Chandler, and Claire Hertlein Lane. 3rd place- Korbin Schriver, Hayden Eckelhoff, Lorallai Hern, Jackson Shurden, and Forrest Montgomery. 4th place- Cooper James, and Alivia Lanier.