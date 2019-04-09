Fort Smith utility customers are being encouraged to check their bills from last week after a support error caused multiple auto-draft charges, according to a news release.

Residents have been told to look for city utility payments from April 3-5 to verify they have not been charged twice. City staff caught the error Friday, and the release says this was a technical support error from Tyler Technologies, the provider of the new billing system, caused “repeating scheduled payment collections,” essentially billing some customers twice.

The release says the linking configuration between the city’s billing and general finance system was recently tested. A support specialist at the vendor “erroneously” began the automated payment scheduling, which is how “additional collections” were made from recently paid accounts.

City Administrator Carl Geffken told the city’s Information Technology staff to shut down the function.

“Thank goodness our staff were on their toes, noticed this and spoke up right away,” Geffken said in the release. “That allowed us to flip the switch to shut down the improper function. As the appropriate staff reach out to Tyler Technologies to initiate proper action there, other staff moved quickly to find out how many people are affected and begin immediately to fix it. We apologize for this latest mishap. We will do everything in our power to do right by the customers hit by this.”

As of 6:47 p.m. Friday, 217 of the roughly 37,000 utility customers were affected by the glitch.

The release says city staff was working to compile a list of all impacted customers and will reach out to each person individually.

“They will alert them to the problem, apologize and reassure each customer that they will not be held responsible for any financial or other repercussions stemming from the processor’s error,” the release states.

Credit customers will receive a credit on their account as soon as possible. Debit customers will have three options. They can receive a check, a credit back to the debit account or overpayment will be applied to the utility account for use toward a future payment.

The city is also working to reimburse any incurred fees or penalties from the error.