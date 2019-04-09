Driving down Highway 7 North, you’ll notice a sign on the side of the road directing you to the campus of Adult and Teen Challenge of Arkansas. Turning down that road, you’ll find a small but thriving campus where men with life-controlling problems such as drug and alcohol addiction work toward a new life.

Teen Challenge was incorporated on Oct. 9, 1969, and began in Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1981, they moved to the current location near Hot Springs Village. It is a minimum 15-month residential program with the first phase , lasting about five months, in Hot Springs Village, while the second phase is located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The program accepts men regardless of their ability to pay.

From the time the men enter the program their day is highly structured. “From devotions at 6:30 in the morning to lights out at 10 p.m., nearly every hour of their day is accounted for,’’ said Derek Cathcart, Teen Challenge’s development director.

Students, as Cathcart referred to them, spend time in several different classes, everything from Bible study to life skills. The students also have the chance to not only get their high school diploma, but to earn a Career Readiness Certification, to help move them up the job line.

Students take part in “work therapy”, going out in the community and helping with various tasks, including maintaining local cemeteries, performing yard work for various organizations, and helping set up and serve at events like the Hot Springs Village Chamber of Commerce Banquet. “It’s important for the students because it’s a practical application of what they learned in the classroom,” said Cathcart.

If anyone understands the good Teen Challenge can do, it’s Cathcart. He came through the program in 1999, then worked on staff until 2007. He attended college where he received a master’s degree in business administration. After college he returned to work at Teen Challenge and has been its development director since 2014, where he oversees daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly fundraising.

Teen Challenge raises 70 percent of its budget with another 15 percent coming from work therapy details, and 15 percent coming from its Vintage Mall Thrift Store, located in front of the campus.

Cathcart works with the donor base and manages several major fundraisers throughout the year including the golf tournament and its upcoming Faith Promise Banquet, which is celebrating 50 years on April 25.

Cathcart is also an active member of the community, serving on various boards and clubs. “It seems too generic to say it changes lives”, said Cathcart, “It shows the men here how to live a new life; just like it did me.”

Their talented choir, led by Judy McEarl, performs at area churches, sharing testimonies, music, and the mission of Teen Challenge. Right now, McEarl is busy getting the students ready for the 50th Anniversary Faith Promise Banquet. They will be performing a medley of songs through the decades with the entire student body joining the choir.

The Faith Promise Banquet is Teen Challenge’s largest fundraiser of the year, and this one is extra special as they are celebrating 50 years of service. The banquet will include the testimonies of Katie Farmer and Tommy Bourgeois.

In 1957, Katie Farmer’s teenage uncle, Michael Farmer, was murdered in New York City by violent street gangs. The trial of his murderers made Life magazine, which was seen by rural Pennsylvania pastor David Wilkerson.

Wilkerson eventually made his way to New York as a result of that article and, with his brother Don, and their families founded the first Teen Challenge, which was chronicled in his book and subsequent movie, “The Cross and The Switchblade.”

In 1993, Tommy Bourgeois, left New Orleans to enter Teen Challenge of Arkansas. He was a high school dropout, his mother was in prison for murder, and his father was largely absent. Rather than becoming another statistic, he completed the Teen Challenge program, earned his GED, and is now a college graduate from Arkansas Tech and a chaplain for the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He recently stated that, “There is nothing good in this life that I don’t owe to Teen Challenge who introduced me to Jesus Christ.”

The banquet will take place at 7 p.m. on April 25 at Horner Hall in the Hot Springs Convention Center. Tickets are complimentary, but donations will be accepted during the banquet program. Reservations are required no later than April 18.

For more information, contact Christine at 501-624-2446 or to make reservations online go to bit.ly//50thbanquet.