The Lavaca Public Library has been taking full advantage of a recent expansion.

The library at 100 S. Davis St. held an event called the Lavaca History Share and Tell on March 26, according to Sara McCormick, the Lavaca Public Library manager. It was hosted by Jack James, curator of the Military Road Museum in Lavaca, who brought displays and discussed some history of the city.

"And then we had people show up from just all ages, and people brought pictures," McCormick said. "They brought newspaper clippings, and they spoke a lot about the Arbuckle community that's north of Lavaca, and they just shared stories, family history, that all ties into the town, and we had about 25 people here."

Rene Myers, library director of the Scott-Sebastian Regional Library, said this was the first in a series of new programming called the fourth Tuesday evening program event to be held at the library. The library now has later hours on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

"Normally on a Tuesday, we're open from 12 to 5 (p.m.)," Myers said. "On ... the fourth Tuesday, we're open from 12 to 7, so we can have an evening program."

The addition of the fourth Tuesday evening program event also allows Lavaca library patrons greater access to the library because of the extended hours of operation, Myers said. The library was able to have a space to start offering this and other programming because of an expansion that took place last year.

"It just really has opened the doors for us to try new things," Myers said. "We haven't really scratched the surface of what we might want to do with Lavaca."

Myers said she began her tenure as library director at the end of October. She began introducing herself to local government in November. During this time, she met Lavaca Mayor Hugh Hardgrave, who told her he was interested in expanding the Lavaca Public Library building. The library had previously shared this space with the city Police Department.

The Police Department moved into a new location at 405 Dogwood St. in February 2018, a previous Times Record article states. Myers said Hardgrave wanted to give the library the entire building, doubling its space to 2,000 square feet.

Hardgrave confirmed Myers' account. He said the city of Lavaca owns that building, which was actually two buildings under one roof. The library had one side while the Police Department had the other.

"We (the city of Lavaca) always knew that if the police ever got a new facility, that we really needed to extend our library," Hardgrave said. "And when our new police facility became a reality, we knew that, in time, that we would start the process to allow the library to use the other side, and it just took a few weeks of planning and implementation of our plan, and at that point, the library basically doubled in size in just a matter of weeks. We just had to ... wait on the opportunity for the police to move out, and then we started the process, which resulted in what we have today."

The expansion project cost no more than $2,500, Hardgrave said, and the money came from the library budget.

Myers said the expansion was completed by the end of December. Part of the project entailed taking down part of the wall, which joined the two sides of the building together.

"And so it allowed ... one side to be for adults, so fiction and nonfiction's on one side, and this allowed us to create a youth space on the other side," Myers said. "... So we kind of split that space, too. One area for teens and then the other area for young children. And there's also a meeting room space as well."

An open house was held at the end of January, Myers said. The Friends of the Sebastian County Public Library bought some new furniture, including tables and seating.

"And then, ... the previous director had budgeted money back for buying new shelving, so new shelving is in that new area as well," Myers said.

McCormick said the next fourth Tuesday evening program event, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 30, will be more targeted toward children.

"The Girl Scouts are going to come and they are going to read 'Going on a Bear Hunt,' and they're actually going to go on a bear hunt through the library," McCormick said. "And it'll include stories, crafts and probably some refreshments."

Another open house will be hosted at the library from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, McCormick said.