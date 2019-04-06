The Newport Special School District Board met on Friday, March 26th for the regular monthly meeting following a welcome reception in the cafeteria at 5 pm. The meeting was called to order at 6:03 p.m. by President Dennis Haigwood, and he welcomed all guests in attendance.

President Haigwood officially introduced Brett Bunch and his wife Cecilia to those in attendance. Mr. Bunch thanked the Board members and community for the warm welcome and stated he was excited about joining the Greyhound family. Bunch will officially begin his role as Superintendent on July 1st. His plan is to schedule days with Interim Superintendent Dr. James prior to June 30th.

Amy Driver outlined the K-6 Gifted and Talented program for the Board members and highlighted key activities that students engage in throughout the school year. Ami Driver introduced students Madison Lovelady, Will Dollar, and Madison Daniels. The students highlighted their quality experiences in the District’s Gifted and Talented Program.

After a brief discussion, the Board unanimously approved the Regular minutes of February 19th, and the Special minutes of March 7th, 11th, 12th, and 14th, respectively.

Dr. James presented the monthly financial report, by highlighting the key components of the 14-page report. Dr. James noted that the district is on target with respect to current tax revenue collection, budgeted revenue and expenses. Dr. James highlighted key budget fund areas for the Board. After discussion, the Board unanimously approved the February Financial report.

Dr. James presented the 2019-20 School Calendar as developed and approved by Personal Policy Committee. Dr. James commended the PPC members for the dedicated and focused efforts on the 2019-20 school calendar. The Board approved the 2019-20 school calendar as submitted.

Dr. James Informed the Board that the school has been in contact with the County Election Commission office and the district has submitted all relevant information for the election. One candidate (Mr. Jeff Sampson), filed for the one open seat. Mr. Sampson will be officially seated and take the oath of office at the June Board meeting.

In the Superintendent’s Report, Dr. James informed the Board of key Bills making their way through the legislative process. These include HB 1145 which increases minimum teacher salary schedule over the next four years to a starting salary of $36,000. Since the Superintendents last update, the student foundation aid amount has increased from $102.00 to $118.00 per student. He is in the process of finalizing our calculations, given the increase. Dr. James also informed the Board that an adjustment needs to be made for the Classified Hourly compensation, due to recent changes in the law. The estimated cost adjustment to be in the $40,000.00 range.

Another Bill is SB 622, which is the Governor’s Capital Promise Scholarship 5-year pilot voucher bill for low income students to attend a private school. Also, SB349 and 613—NSLA bills in which low reading scores would trigger coordinated support or direct support from the Arkansas Department of Education. At the present time, districts would not lose any NSLA funding.

Dr. James shared the new district Fast Fact Cards, which highlight the good news going on across the district. These cards will be distributed to the Chamber, City Hall, Realtors, Doctor offices, Library, and other businesses across Newport.

An important announcement from Dr. James was that the district is moving away from the online delivery of higher-level math classes effective next year. Any delivery of online Math courses will be in the lower level math courses. Also announced was graduation set for May 10th at 8 pm.

The District Enrollment Report was given by James. He reported on the grade level district K-12 enrollment numbers as of March 15th. As of March 15th, the enrollment stands at 1126. As of March 26th the enrollment for K-12 is now at 1130. The Board was reminded that the district is funded on 3rd quarter average ADM and we should have that number later this year.

After a closed session to discuss resignations, hiring, and terminations. The Board returned to open session and unanimously approved the personnel recommendations as submitted by Dr. James. The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 pm.