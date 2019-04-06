There's no denying the city of Greenbrier has shown significant growth in recent years. It's also clear the vast majority of the residents support the new amenities headed their way. After all, they did OK a 1% sales and use tax last year that will fund two major projects — the new fire department and city park.

Both projects are now underway, and the city continues to show it can withstand its recent boost in productivity.

The Tyler Street extension is nearly complete, the roundabout has been used by many, more street projects are in the works to improve flooding issues across the small town and Sonic has planned to uproot across the street from its current location. There's a lot of change about of late.

Through it all, the city leaders remain passionate about continuing to improve upon the town the live in. It's the town they love.

Aldermen brought family members with them as they announced on Wednesday that work had officially begun on Matthews Park. Small children who attended even were able to take part in the standard shovel-in-the-dirt photo-op associated with many groundbreaking ceremonies.

It was adorable.

What also speaks to the love city leaders share, is the pure passion behind Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick's speech as he announced it was "a game changer for Greenbrier."

It was a brief announcement, but it was more than enough to show exciting things are underway. There's a lot of meaning behind this park, including its name.

He's right, you know.

Matthews Park will be a 55-acre park nestled off Highway 65 next to MoJo's Hometown Pizza. A beautiful boulevard entrance will guide park-goers into an open landscape sprinkled with joy for all ages — an all-inclusive playground, fishing pond stocked by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, skate park and, of course, the highly-anticipated splash pad.

The park is named after a former city leader who also served the Greenbrier School District. Percy Matthews was a strong figure in Greenbrier's history, Hartwick said Wednesday. He was glad to honor his legacy by building this new piece on Matthews' former property.

As he stood behind a heftier-than-I-expected crowd Wednesday morning, Sammy Joe spoke with cheer, with delight and with eagerness.

A few times he paused, and it wasn't for dramatic effect. Sammy Joe truly loves his city and wants to do well by the residents he represents.

He paused with passion and anticipation. This project has touched Sammy Joe's heart, and its very clear he hopes residents and the city will benefit from this new piece soon.

It's a place any and all can enjoy throughout the year.

The project has begun, and it's expected to be open in the next 11-12 months. By this time next year, residents will be able to bring their families out to the park and enjoy themselves among their neighbors and more.

Also underway is the city's fire station. The new station will boast amenities that will allow the department to transition into a full-time department. For now, it remains a volunteer department.

Both projects will wrap up next year. And, I'm sure Sammy Joe will be thrilled to share the news once that day rolls around. He's very passionate about his city.

