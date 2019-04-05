Principal Pam Dean of Park Avenue Elementary graduated from the U of A institute completing Phase III of the Master Principal Institute.

Established in 1991, the Arkansas Leadership Academy is a nationally recognized statewide partnership of thirteen universities; nine professional associations; fifteen educational cooperatives; the Arkansas Departments of Education, Higher Education, the Department of Workforce Education; the Arkansas Educational Television Network, Tyson Foods, Inc; Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and the Walton Family Foundation for a total of 51 partners.

The Master Principal Program was established by the Arkansas 84th General Assembly in the Second Extraordinary Session of 2003 and signed into law as Act 44.

The Master Principal Program is a three-phased program. Selection for Phase I participants is based on responses to questions on the application and on achieving a statewide balance using demographic information.

Admission to the second phase of the program requires submission of a portfolio documenting the application of the lessons learned from the first phase and the results of that work to improve student and adult learning in that school.

To be admitted to the third phase, principals must complete a rigorous portfolio application process that includes evidence of their impact on education at the district, state, and local levels. These portfolios are evaluated by stakeholders in education from Arkansas as well as from across the nation. Portfolio scorers receive training through the Arkansas Leadership Academy. After successful completion of all three phases, principals are eligible to apply for Master Principal Designation.