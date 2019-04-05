OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City's Historic Preservation Commission is moving forward with a process that could designate an iconic egg-shaped church as a historic landmark.

The Oklahoman reports that commissioners Wednesday instructed city staff to create a report of the First Christian Church's eligibility for a historic landmark designation. Receiving the designation would help preserve the building and limit the owners' renovation options.

The property has been on sale for three years. Preservation advocates say they're concerned that the building could be torn down once it's sold.

City Council delayed voting on the issue until next week after church leaders and the congregation expressed concerns that the designation would hinder property rights.

The council and the commission both have authority to initiate the designation process, but the council can override the commission's decision.