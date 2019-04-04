April 5

(2009) Brian Ratliff, decked out in his best green top hat and tails, cut the ribbon for the 28th grand opening of the Toad Store, located on downtown Oak Street. Jackie Nicholson was the Toad Store chair for 2009.

It was rumored that a Walmart Neighborhood Market would be coming to the area between First Presbyterian Church and Morningside Drive.

Jenifer Bradley of Jenifer’s Antiques was set to open Cross Creek Sandwich shop in her store April 8.

A Southern Tradition, the wedding and party rental business located at 923 Front, moved across from Jenifer’s Antiques into the old Thessing Grocery building.

(1994) The Conway Dental Hygienist Association’s Smile Contest winners were Kamela King, Andrew Snyder, Laura Plant, Billy Davis, Elizabeth McCullars, Matthew Starnes, Tabitha Lasley, Si Anthony, Christina Ramsey, Stuart Wright, Mary Ellen Peck and Jay Salter.

The Log Cabin published a special sports section commemorating the Arkansas Razorbacks winning the NCAA Division I men’s championship.

Meredith Die and Rebecca Shapley were pictured rehearsing a scene from the CHS Drama Department’s play, “Harvey.” Dusty Wallace was the stage manager and Kelly Webber was the director.

Bill Keathley and Jeff Lentz joined the Conway Fire Department.

(1969) Dr. Richard Collins, associate professor of biology at Hendrix College, challenged his 20 zoology students to clean up the north side of Beaverfork Lake east of the spillway. The area was a favorite spot for students but was a disgrace. Ten Phi Lambda Chi pledges assisted in picking up the eight truckloads of trash which was taken to the dump.

The Conway Public Schools, SCA and CBC were dismissed Friday and Monday to give students a four-day weekend for Easter.

Stanley Woodard, 26, was named president of Central Business Machines, succeeding Bob Cogburn.

(1944) The Arkansas diocese of the Episcopal church began construction of a mission building at Conway on lots acquired by K.L. Estes at the corner of Mitchell and Prince streets. The brick auditorium would seat 90 persons.

Postal savings at the Conway post office soared above the $1 million mark for the first time in the history of the post office. Most of the postal savings accounts were deposits of individuals with $2 to $500 limits.

The Conway High School’s senior play was “What a Life,” by Clifford Goldsmith. Mrs. Walter Scales was the director.

(1919) The Ideal Theatre, which had been owned and operated on North Front Street by Howard Terry, was sold to H.H. Julian of Little Rock.

The Collier property on the corner of East Oak and Court streets, comprising a wagon yard, seed house, store building and two dwellings, had been sold to J.J. Hiegel for $12,000.