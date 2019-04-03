The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith was the stage for a visit by another candidate for the university chancellor position on Monday.

Philip K. Way, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, divulged details about his career and experience, as well as answered questions, during a public forum at UAFS on Monday. He is one of four finalists for the UAFS chancellor position that were announced March 20, and is the third to visit the university campus.

One of the topics Way discussed during this forum were similarities between UAFS and Slippery Rock. One of the resemblances he talked about, among others, was that UAFS, in terms of the stage of development, is very similar to the way Slippery Rock looked six years ago when he moved there. He described Slippery Rock at that point as essentially a four-year institution, with not much going on at the graduate level. However, it has been transformed over the last five or six years to the point where it is currently offering 24 new programs, 14 of which are at the graduate level, and graduate students are 15 percent of its operation.

"... We've added another kind of face to our institution, and that is graduate programs in a number of different disciplines, but particularly health professions," Way said.

Way feels the UAFS Strategic Plan is something he could work with over the next several years should he be chosen for the chancellor position. One of the priorities Way talked about in relation to the plan was enrollments. He said universities in the northeastern United States have also been very concerned about enrollments because of what he called "the demographic cliff," as well as the fact that these places have had less state appropriations, which has led to financial difficulties within about the past five years.

"So we really had to look at ways in which we could grow our enrollments, and so with these new programs, with new attention to marketing strategies, we have actually had record enrollments in the fall of ’16 and the fall of ’17" Way said. "That's gratifying to know that when you have programs and products that people want, and you market them well, people will come forward and enroll and make the university more successful in terms of student numbers and also in terms of budget."

Another priority Way brought up was retention and graduation rates. He said the rate of retention going into the second year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, one of the places he worked prior to Slippery Rock, was 76 percent during his time there. However, the university was able to increase that rate up to 82 percent within two or three years through a number of different strategies aimed at different sub-populations on its campus.

"So I'm used to moving the dial there," Way said.

The final chancellor finalist public forum, which will feature Terisa C. Riley, senior vice president for student affairs and university administration at Texas A&M University — Kingsville, will be 3:45 p.m. Thursday.