A new product that will aid in bio-security for the nation’s animal producers is now being produced in Ozark.

Ecodrum Composter, a Canada-based company, recently opened a manufacturing facility in Ozark to build various sizes of its machines that can be used to compost animal carcasses at small production farms.

The company intends to create about 15 manufacturing jobs in Ozark with this new business. A grand opening will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the new Ecodrum Composter facility, 1661 Airport Road in Ozark.

Tim Epp, CEO of Ecodrum Composter, explained Thursday by phone the company was created in 2017 after about 10 years of research and development for an “in-vessel mortality composting equipment.” The company bought land in Ozark last year and has a sales team across the South where most poultry and hog farms are located. Ecodrum Composter also has international offices set up in Israel and Australia.

Epp explained that many small farms have relied on third-party rendering facilities to deal with animal carcasses. Or the carcasses are buried onsite, or burned onsite. The composters minimize bio-security issues that can arise from burying the carcasses, Epp said.

The Ecodrum requires a 220 volt outlet in order to run the one-horsepower motor. According to the company’s website, bulking is required in order to achieve a good finished product. Suggested bulking materials are wood shavings and peanut hulls. Other bulking materials may be used but a representative should be contacted in this case, the website adds.

The Ecodrum can be used in cold weather, but a shelter is recommended especially in the winter months. And very little odor is produced in the “aerobic hot composting process,” the company adds.

“We are very happy to be expanding into a community like Ozark, and we look forward to the relationships we will build with the people here,” Epp said in a news release.