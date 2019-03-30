The United Way of the Fort Smith Area celebrated its 2018 fundraising campaign Friday by recognizing companies and individuals who helped make it a success.

"Today we celebrate the work of our agencies, companies, volunteers and donors," said Gary Udouj, member of the United Way of Fort Smith Area Board of Directors and director of the Fort Smith Adult Education Center, during the annual United Way Community Impact and Investment Celebration breakfast Friday at Golden Living in Fort Smith.

"The United Way works hard to unite people and resources and make a lasting change in our community, in the areas of health, education and financial stability," Udouj said.

The United Way campaigns are now year-round, but Pacesetter campaigns begin in August, Udouj noted. United Way agencies submit their grant requests in the spring. Community Investment Teams are invited to each agency to see the work being done there.

"The Community Investment Team members have a daunting task of recommending grant amounts for each agency to the panel chair committee," Udouj said.

This year marks the ninth straight year the United Way has had no administrative fees, meaning 100 percent of donations go straight into the community, Udouj noted.

Rob Ratley with OG&E, the 2018 campaign chairman, offered praise for local groups who served as "campaign commanders" for the fundraising effort. He specifically cited the efforts of local educators, whose donations totaled more than $111,000 in 2018. Fort Smith, Greenwood and County Line public schools were recognized with awards during the event, and Ozark Schools were mentioned as being a new participant in the payroll deduction campaign. Several Fort Smith public schools had 100 percent participation in the payroll program, it was noted.

United Way of Fort Smith Area staff members were also recognized.

Eddie Lee Herndon, president of the United Way of the Fort Smith Area, pointed out the new challenges facing the area, including the opioid crisis and homelessness. Educating people in need about the resources available to them, whether it's help finding a job or shelter or continuing education, will continue to be key to getting those people the help they need to turn their lives around, Herndon said.

While the 2018 dollar figures totaled $2,359,856 for United Way agencies throughout the Fort Smith area, volunteer value also had a big impact on the community. Volunteer value was totaled at almost $487,000 for 2018, according to United Way figures. Figures for the FamilyWize Prescription Assistance program totaled $229,765.

The United Way marks its 91st anniversary this year. Agencies served by the United Way of the Fort Smith Area include the Fort Smith Boys Shelter, the Community Dental Clinic, Project Compassion, Girls Inc., Sebastian Retired Citizens Association, Harbor House, the Lincoln Childcare Center, Abilities Unlimited, the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Clubs, Community Services Clearinghouse, the Fountain of Youth Adult Day Center, Next Step Homeless Services, Ozark Area Youth Council and the River Valley Regional Food Bank, among others. Counties served are Crawford, Franklin, LeFlore, Logan, Sebastian and Sequoyah. Community-wide events include the upcoming Day of Caring on April 25, Touch a Truck on June 21 and Fill the Bus on July 26.