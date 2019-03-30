The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Personnel Committee approved Friday the process it wants to use in the hiring of the organization’s next director.

FCRA Marketing Director Lorie Robertson presented the online application process for interested candidates at the committee’s meeting, which will be available on the Chaffee Crossing home page.

Individuals hoping to serve as the interim or permanent director will fill out a general cover page with basic information, including name, experience with economic development or public administration and current employment, if applicable.

Robertson said the goal is to help bring consistency as the committee begins evaluating applicants, since resume appearances can vary, and summarize the pertinent information for each candidate. Applicants will still be required to upload their resume, according to the application page, which the committee members plan to read.

Interested individuals will fill out separate applications for the interim and permanent position. If someone wants to be considered for both, he or she will need to fill out an application twice.

Member Don Keesee asked if having two separate applications was the best way to handle the process. He said individuals applying for the permanent position already have the qualifications.

Committee Chairman Kelly Clark said, however, some might only be interested in one job. He said there are people who may want the interim position but not take over permanently.

“I’d kind of like to see those specifically, just to see what interest looks like in the event we have to go that direction," Clark said. "I think this is a good, clear way of defining each of those.”

Requirements for the permanent director spot are also more substantial, which is another reason Robertson included two applications.

“If they’re that interested in this job, I don’t think they would care to spend an extra three minutes to apply for both positions,” said Jill Bullard, FCRA executive assistant.

All applications will be sent to Bullard and differentiated between interim and permanent.

The committee requested Bullard update it within the first few days of the application being live in order to gauge interest and determine if an extended application period is necessary.

Keesee asked if FCRA employees were being put “in harm’s way” through the building of this process, but there should be no conflict of interest. Robertson will apply for the position, so she will not be involved with the process or have access to anything related to the hiring when the committee begins to accept applications. No other FCRA employees mentioned any interest in either position, and Bullard explicitly stated she will not apply.

Ivy Owen was removed from his position last month for health reasons. He served as the FCRA Executive Director since 2007.

The application is scheduled to open Monday. It will be available until 5 p.m. April 19, unless the committee deems additional time necessary. A link will be on the Chaffee Crossing website.