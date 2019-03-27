THEFTS

2425 ZERO ST.: A motorized shopping cart and miscellaneous items valued at $1,160 were reported stolen from Walmart.

622 DIVISION ST.: A trailer valued at $1,400 was reported stolen from Jarry's Appliances.

ARMOUR STREET, 3700 BLOCK: A chainsaw and a weed eater valued at $550 were reported stolen in a break-in.

SOUTH 36TH STREET, 6200 BLOCK: A 2015 Dodge Challenger, valued at at least $18,050, was reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

LONNIE GENE GATES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, an unspecified misdemeanor warrant outside of Fort Smith and two misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrants.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT WALMART, 2425 Zero St., reported a fraudulent refund valued at $9.97.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

RICHARD TODD FERNANDEZ OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree terroristic threatening.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported she was accidentally hit with a bullet when the owner of a handgun lost control while he was trying to fix it.

FERNY LHOWANN LEONARD OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant and an unspecified warrant outside of Fort Smith.