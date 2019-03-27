Crime Stoppers of Fort Smith and Van Buren has issued more than $50,000 in rewards since being founded in 1986.

According to the group’s most recent statistics, as of Feb. 18, the anonymous information supplied through the Crime Stoppers unit has aided in the arrest of 436 people and 356 cases have been “cleared.” In all the group has paid out $50,340 in rewards.

More than $1.8 million in property has also been recovered through the local Crime Stoppers, and more than $1.2 million in drugs have been seized through anonymous tips to the group.

An anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME could provide a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip aids in solving the crime. The program was developed in 1976 in Albuquerque and has grown to be an international organization.

Crime Stoppers of Fort Smith and Van Buren Inc. is registered nonprofit organization that holds fundraising events to support the 24/7 call center and pay cash rewards to anonymous tipsters when crimes are solved. The group also encourages residents to participate in citizen’s law enforcement academies.

“Fighting crime is everyone’s obligation,” Crime Stoppers of Fort Smith and Van Buren President Keith Greene said.