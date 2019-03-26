Hot Springs Village police made one DWI arrest in the past week.

Also, under state law, headlights should be on when windshield wipers are in use.



March 13

A vehicle repossessor who came to the West Gate just after midnight lacked court documents and was denied entry.

A visitor who thought DeSoto Boulevard had a third lane ran off DeSoto Boulevard in a Nissan Rogue after turning east from Toledo Drive. Damage: $500.

A motorist who turned a corner too sharply from DeSoto Boulevard hit a vehicle sitting at the North Barcelona Road stop sign, and was cited for careless/prohibited driving. Her vehicle had $2,500 damage and was not drivable, and was towed. The other motorist received $1,500 damage and was cited for no proof of insurance.

A worker’s Ford Ranger pickup became stuck in the back yard of his client’s Villanueva Lane home because of heavy rains.

A red-and-black Oreck industrial vacuum cleaner was stolen from a Durango Way back porch. Loss: $220.

A silver Chevrolet failed to check in the West Gate.

A large black-and-brown dog, with no collar, was loose in the Castano Drive area.

A German shepherd dog was reportedly loose in the Pacifica Circle area.



March 14

A westbound Chevrolet pickup hit a downed tree on Mazarron Drive, near Colgadura Way. Damage: $1,500.

A couch that reportedly was in the road near the Barcelona Road-Segovia Way intersection was off to the side when an officer arrived, and was picked up by the street department.

A man soliciting lawnraking work by taping a message to a Derecho Way doorbell was told soliciting violates POA policy, and said he would not return to the residence. Two men had been in a large black truck, make and model unknown.

An officer controlled traffic at the Highway 7 intersection for a funeral procession.

A Degado Way resident who was cited for failure to vacate said she had been expecting an officer to come to the residence.

A man shooting hoops at the DeSoto Family Games area, not wearing shoes or a shirt, said he had not been drinking or using other drugs that day, but was just high on God and wanted to show it. He was told not to be acting out or bothering others in the games area. He said he would leave, and left.

Police sawed up a fallen tree blocking Empinado Way.

A man who hit an Atadura Lane home in his vehicle said he hit the accelerator, instead of the brake. The report did not say what kind of a vehicle he was driving. Damage: $15,000 each.

An orange cat was reportedly loose on Doscientos Circle.

After stopping a car for failing to use its turn signal to turn on Calella Road from DeSoto Boulevard, the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license. She had a Garland County failure to appear warrant, but the jail was not accepting female inmates due to overcrowding. A passenger was was picked up on a misdemeanor Benton warrant.

An Orantes Place resident turned a television down after a noise complaint.

A patrolling officer found a pile of trash on the south side of Jubileo Way. No identifiers were found in the trash. Public-works staff picked it up.



March 15

After stopping a motorcycle with a faded temporary tag, it was determined the tag had expired and the operator had a suspended license and Garland County failure-to-appear warrant.

A black Dodge failed to check in the East Gate.

A white commercial van reported entered the Glazier Peau Gate exit.

A black Chevrolet Suburban reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate.

A Celanova Lane resident threw an unwanted man’s sweater outside and told him to leave.

After a report of a Toyota Camry driven erratically, an officer followed in on DeSoto Boulevard and saw no driving problems, but he stopped it and told the driver she had a brake light out.

A red truck reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 6:24 p.m. and drove to storage units, but it was not there when an officer arrived.

A Toyota RAV eastbound on Fresno Road collided with a deer. Damage: $400.

Four loose dogs were reportedly in the lawn bowling area.



March 16

A dog was reportedly barking on Entrada Way.

The fire department went to a Brujo Way home, where a closed flue had filled a home with smoke. A fan helped clear smoke.

A Villager collided with a deer on Highway 7, near the West Gate. Damage: $300.

A dog was found on Alicante Road at 10:15 p.m. Its owners on East Novelda Way could not be located, and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.



March 17

A suspicious silver SUV was reportedly parked in the Austurias Drive area.

The owner of a truck parked illegally on Pandilla Way moved it.

Dogs were reportedly barking non-stop in the Entrada Way area.

A person wearing a white shirt was reportedly fishing in Lake Lagos. No further description was available.

A motorist who became stuck in a Surtidor Lane yard at 9:56 p.m. was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and no driver’s license. The driver said she had dinner and one drink of wine at a restaurant and was going to Arias Way, but could not name the restaurant. Elizabeth Marie McLaughlin, 71, Tiburon Way, HSV, was taken to Saline county jail, where she later tested 0.082 BAC.

After a report of a suspicious man on Llana Lane, the man told police he and his girlfriend would be gone in two weeks, as the mortgage company is taking over the home.



March 18

A home-health worker who tailgated in Balboa Gate and drove to a Binefar Way home was told which gates to use.

A blue Ford Explorer failed to check in the West Gate.

An officer kept the peace at an Aspe Lane home while a former roommate picked up her belongings.

A small burgundy car with white spots reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate.

Officers went to a domestic disturbance on Destino Way. Sean Dylan Hodges, 31, reportedly took his wife’s car and drove to his mother’s house with their young child, her credit cards and a laptop. The complainant was told the vehicle use was a civil matter. Hodges was charged with third-degree domestic battery in Garland Co. District Court.

A cat was picked up on Zamora Way and taken to the animal shelter.

Reported gunshots in the Sandalo Lane area apparently were actually roofing crews using power nailers.

An officer told a Mazarron Drive resident his dog must be on a leash if it leaves his yard.

A woman who had been denied entrance at the West Gate said she would just enter through another gate and sped off, but she later returned with paperwork showing proof of residency.



March 19

A La Vista Lane man was found dead of natural causes in his home.

A POA employee apparently struck and damaged a wooden barrier at a Sitio Lane home on or around Feb. 18 after delivering a notice of a non-compliant boat stored on a neighboring vacant lot. The case remains under investigation.

A black Dodge truck with a trailer reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate and drove to a Lerida Lane home. Several Latino men at the home did not speak English and could not understand the officer, the report said.

A Villager told police he received 14 calls in a scam claiming his Microsoft operating system needed repairs.

Police are investigating a report that a daughter who does not have power of attorney wrote an unauthorized $2,700 check herself.

A Mazarron Drive dog owner received warning for a dog at large.

Police went to a Hartura Way disturbance.

An officer heard a dog barking in the Entrada Way area, but it was not located.

Later, a medium-sized black dog with a red collar was picked up on Entrada Way.

Roofers working on Barcelona Road were told they were working after hours.