Arvest Wealth Management reports record revenue

Arvest Wealth Management announced today that it produced record revenue in 2018, the second consecutive year it has done so, according to a news release.

Additionally, Arvest Wealth Management recently announced its intention to consolidate its clearing and custody relationships with one firm — Pershing, a BNY Mellon company. That consolidation and conversion is scheduled for later this year.

Arvest Wealth Management recorded revenue of $71.4 million in 2018, up from $65.2 million in 2017. Additionally, the Arvest division reported total assets under management of more than $12 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018.

“Our 2018 success reflects our ongoing commitment to building deeper customer relationships,” Arvest Wealth Management president and CEO Jim King said in the release. “Our investment and trust advisors, through our discovery and financial planning process, work with our customers to better understand their hopes, dreams and goals, and work to create an investment plan to help them achieve those goals.”

Arvest Wealth Management management states that the move to Pershing will allow for better integration of wealth management services into the Arvest Bank online and digital platforms and provide a better customer experience.

“We believe this move to Pershing will allow Arvest Wealth Management to provide the most competitive investment and advisory products and services to our customers, and to more seamlessly integrate our products and services into our bank’s digital infrastructure,” King add.

Methodist Village open house April 10

Methodist Village Senior Living will hold a grant opening of its new Assisted Living and Alzheimer’s Special Care Community on April 10 at 7811 Euper Lane in Fort Smith.

With the recent expansion, Methodist Village’s 30-acre campus has been redeveloped into the only complete continuum of care “Life Plan Community” in the River Valley, a new release states.

Methodist Village’s Assisted Living and Alzheimer’s Special Care Community is licensed for 45 apartments with 19 secure protected apartments designed with consideration for special needs of elders with memory loss. The groundbreaking was in November 2017, and Rick Mooney of Van Buren served as the general contractor. Residents hope to begin moving in April 1.

“We are thankful for the support of such a loving and giving Fort Smith community. It is because of their generous and compassionate giving that we are able to offer this amazing facility. We have a great heritage and are committed to providing incredible life experiences that allow our residents and their loved ones to live full, enriching lives,“ said Methodist Village CEO Melissa Curry.

Braum's rolls out new ice cream

Braum’s recently announced six new flavors and four new sundaes: Cookie Monster, Oatmeal Cookie, PB&J, Strawberry Blondie, Spicy Mango Raspberry Fiesta Sherbet and Deep Raspberry Ganache.