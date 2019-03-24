Pine Bluff police are investigating a Saturday night homicide that happened in the area of 2407 W. Roane St., according to a PBPD news release.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found 30-year-old Odell Lankford lying in the street, the news release said.

"Lankford was still breathing and had at least one apparent gunshot wound," the news release said. "Officers also identified the shooter, 34-year-old Jason Rouse, still at the scene. Rouse was taken into custody without incident."

EASI Ambulance service and first responders arrived and attempted to treat Lankford, but he was already deceased, according to the news release. Deputy Coroner Ti’Ran Compton arrived and pronounced Lankford dead at the scene at 7:32 p.m.

Witnesses said that Lankford and Rouse were fighting in the street in front of 2407 W. Roane. During the fight, Rouse got a handgun and shot Lankford, the police news release said.

"Witnesses also stated that Rouse’s girlfriend,33-year-old Nakeisha Dalton, came to the scene with Rouse and had also fired shots toward Lankford before the fight started," the news release said.

Dalton, who is Lankford's sister, was also taken into custody.

Rouse and Dalton were both booked into the Jefferson County Jail. Rouse was booked for one count of first-degree murder; Dalton was booked for one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member.