A Pine Bluff woman was killed and a man wounded Wednesday night in what Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are calling a domestic disturbance.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley identified the victim as Hannah Roberts, 21, whose body was found on Boys School Road at 10:26 p.m. Deputy Coroner April Davis pronounced Roberts dead at 11:20 p.m. and listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Roberts’ body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office Thursday for an autopsy.

Alicia Dorn, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said Arnold Martinez, 34, who was believed to be the boyfriend of Roberts, was wounded during the incident. A witness told deputies that Martinez had driven to the 3000 block of Mae Drive, where he knocked on the door of a house and said he was wounded and needed help. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

Mae Road is approximately two miles from Boys School Road.

The Jefferson County Criminal Investigation Division (CID) obtained a search warrant for Martinez’s vehicle Thursday morning. During the search, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber, black and silver colored handgun was found in the vehicle, along with scheduled narcotics which include marijuana, Clonazepam (Klonopin), methamphetamine, and a large number of ecstasy/MDMA pills which will be sent to the crime lab for drug analysis.

Jefferson County investigators are charging Martinez with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of schedule IV controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

Martinez is currently in stable condition at the hospital with a deputy, who is awaiting his release so that he may be transported to W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center where he will be booked in on the charges listed above.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges pending at this time.

This was the second homicide of the year outside the Pine Bluff city limits.

On Jan. 17, investigators located the body of John Honeycutt, 55, who had been reported missing from a residence on Old Warren Road on Jan. 11. The body was found in a field off Highway 54 in Cleveland County, and according to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, Honeycutt died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cameron Jones, 37, also known as “Lion,” was arrested following an investigation, and on Feb. 2 appeared in Jefferson County District Court where District Judge Kim Bridgforth ruled prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with first-degree murder, theft of a credit card, being a felon in possession of a firearm and abuse of a corpse. His bond was set at $250,000 cash only.