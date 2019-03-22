The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host the Chancellor’s Scholarship Gala Saturday, April 27, at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The black-tie event will begin with a reception and art auction at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner and program at 7 p.m. Tickets are $200 each and proceeds will benefit scholarships at UAPB, according to a news release.

The Chancellor’s Scholarship Gala will recognize four people who have made significant contributions to advancing positive change at UAPB, in their communities, in Arkansas and the nation, according to the release.

The 2019 honorees are:

Bunia Baxter – who retired from the Dollarway School District in 1987 after teaching 40 years in various districts. A member of St. John AME Church, Baxter earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Arkansas AM&N College (now UAPB) in 1948 and master’s degree from the University of Arkansas in 1966. Baxter is a member of the Jefferson County chapter of the UAPB/AM&N Alumni Association National Teacher’s Association. She, along with members of the class of 1948, have donated more than $100,000 to the institution, having presented a check for $41,165 during their 70th reunion last year. A 2018 UAPB AM&N Alumni Hall of Fame inductee, she co-founded “Traveling Friends,” a social traveling group of retired educators.

Marty Casteel – chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank has spent 40 years in the financial industry. What began with his decision to join First Federal Savings & Loan in Hope culminated in his 2013 appointment as leader of the $16.5 billion-assets that comprise Simmons Bank. Casteel serves on the board of directors of Jefferson Regional Medical Center and the Economic Development Alliance of Jefferson County. He is a 1974 graduate of the University of Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. His volunteerism includes the UAPB Board of Visitors and Pulaski County Habitat for Humanity.

Dr. Torrance Walker is an orthopedic surgeon, practicing medicine at Fort Worth, Texas, according to https://health.usnews.com. He opened his private practice in Pine Bluff in 2007. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the National Medical Association, the American Medical Association, the Arkansas Orthopaedic Society, the Arkansas Medical Society, the Southeast Arkansas Medical Association and Arkansas Medical, Dental & Pharmaceutical Association. Torrance Walker completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Little Rock. A UAPB alumnus, he received his degree in medicine in orthopaedic surgery from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He is married to Christy W. Walker, MD, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology. They have two children.

Dr. Christy Walker is an aesthetic surgeon, OB-GYN, gynecologist, practicing medicine at Plano, Texas, according to https://health.usnews.com. She started her private practice in Pine Bluff in 2006. She also serves on numerous boards and committees. A UAPB alumnus, Christy Walker is a member of the America College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Medical Association, the Arkansas Medical Society, the Arkansas Medical, Dental and Pharmaceutical Association, the South Arkansas Medical Network and the International Society of Cosmetology and gynecology.

Gala sponsorship, ticket details:

Waste Management as the title sponsor of the gala. Corporate/group/individual sponsorships are also available at the following levels:

Presenting ($7,500) – stage presence during the gala program; reserved seating at the dinner for 10; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Diamond ($5,000) – reserved seating at the dinner for 10; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Platinum ($3,500) – reserved seating at the dinner for eight; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Gold ($2,500) – reserved seating at the reception and awards program for six; recognition and logo in the event slideshow; half page, full color ad in the event program; inclusion in the sponsor list; and two reserved parking spaces.

Silver ($1,500) – reserved seating at the dinner for four; recognition and logo in the gala slide show; half-page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Bronze ($750) – reserved seating at the dinner for two; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; and half page, full color ad in the gala program.

Tickets for the Chancellor’s Scholarship Gala are $200 per person and may be purchased in the UAPB Development Office at Childress Hall, online at www.uapb.edu/benefit, by phone at 870-575-8701 or 870-575-8703. Because seating is limited, early purchase is encouraged.

Checks should be payable to: UAPB Foundation Fund; Chancellor’s Scholarship Gala; University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; 1200 N. University Drive, Mail Slot 4981; Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Details: 870-575-8701.