The Newport School Board met on Thursday, March 14th for a Special Board Meeting at 7 pm. The meeting was held in the Board Room of the Administration Building on the campus of Newport High School. Board members in attendance included President Dennis Haigwood, Eddie Cooley, Jeff Rutledge, Bryson Elston, and Leroy Mansko. Members not present were Loftin Kent and Kathy Green.

Immediately after the Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance and the Prayer, the members adjourned to Executive Session to discuss the one item on the agenda dealing with Personnel.

The Board returned to the boardroom at approximately 7:17 pm to announce the hire for Superintendent. The Board voted to hire Mr. Brett Bunch as the Newport Superintendent of Schools as of July 1st, 2019. Until that time, Interim Dr. Kenneth James will serve the District as Superintendent.

Brett Bunch is the current Superintendent of the Magazine School District. he spent almost 20 years as a marketing executive in the business world before starting his career in education. He has been a coach, a teacher, an assistant K-12 principal, and a principal prior to his current role. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Communications, a Master’s degree and Specialist degree in Educational Leadership, and will complete his Doctorate in Educational Administration in the Spring of 2021.