Kansas City, Mo. (March 20, 2019) – Looking to pull off an upset in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament, Central Baptist College faced off with #2 LSU-Alexandria. CBC (22-11) trailed by two at the half, but couldn't hold the Generals' offense down, falling behind by as many as 18 in the second half before losing 81-74.

Percell Washington (SR/Chicago, Ill.) led three Mustangs in double figures with 30 points while Quentre Roberts (JR/Baton Rouge, La.) had 14 and Jalen Adams (FR/Fort Worth, Texas) finished with 10. CBC shot 46.6 percent for the game, 31.8 percent from three and missed nine free throws on the afternoon, which provided the difference in the game, while committing just 11 turnovers. The Generals shot 54 percent from the field, 27.8 percent from three and shot 8-14 from the stripe while winning the battle on the glass 35-28 and committing 12 turnovers.

CBC came out of the gate quickly, leading 4-2 at the 17:57 mark after consecutive baskets by Washington. LSU-A would tie the game after that and the two teams went back and forth with the third and final tie coming at 14-all with 13:17 left in the first. CBC then went on a 4-0 run to lead 18-14 with 10:51 left, capped by a Demond White (SR/Chicago, Ill.) layup, to give them their largest lead of the afternoon. LSU-A responded with a 7-0 run to retake the lead and they would go into the half leading 34-32.

The Generals opened the second half on fire, outscoring CBC 33-17 over the first 12:20 of the second half to lead 67-49 with 7:40 left in the game. CBC would chip away from there, going on a 20-6 run to cut the lead to 73-69 with three minutes left. That's as close as CBC would get, as the Generals closed the game on an 8-5 run to end CBC's season.