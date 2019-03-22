The Newport AGATE (Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education) Affiliate, led by parents of GT and Talent Pool students, is sponsoring the Annual Community Quiz Bowl tournament on Saturday, April 6th. The event is held in the Technical Science building on the campus of Newport High School. Each team may consist of between two to five players and the entry fee is $ 100.

The first and second place winners receive a the event “travelling trophy.” Merchants & Planters Bank (pictured) currently has the 1st place trophy and Newport School District has the 2nd place trophy. The six local teams which competed in the event last year include Newport School Teaching Greyhounds, Miller-Newell Engineering, Merchants and Planters Bank, Arkansas State University Newport, Unity Hospital, and the Legal Eagles. A great time was had by ALL participants. Come join the fun this April 6th! For more information call Ronnie Kay Erwin, Director of Special programs at Newport Schools at 523-1311, ext. 1036.