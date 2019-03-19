In her lifetime, Sylvia Glod has seen many historical events, but on March 12, she saw her family and friends gather to celebrate her 100th birthday. Loved ones met at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs to surprise Glod (who was recovering from an injury) with cakes, balloons and pizza.

Though it was a small affair, the love everyone has for Glod was evident as they applauded when the nurse wheeled her in to the vending room which was decorated with balloons.

After singing “Happy Birthday” the family shared food and fun while celebrating this amazing milestone with a sweet lady.