HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests are beginning seasonal openings of recreation areas and facilities this month.

Visitors to the 1.8 million-acre Ouachita National Forest and 1.2 million-acre Ozark-St. Francis National Forests will find diverse recreational activities available to them.

Recreation contributes greatly to the physical, mental, and spiritual health of individuals, bonds family and friends, instills pride in heritage, and provides economic benefits to communities, regions, and the nation.

Forest visitors are encouraged to view a current listing of open sites by checking the respective websites for the Ouachita National Forest at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/ouachita/recreation or call (501) 321-5202 and Ozark-St. Francis at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/osfnf/recreation or (479) 964-7200.