From Conway Police Department reports

Early morning break-in

Two men reportedly burglarized a Lincoln Street residence while the tenants were inside the home early Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, Conway police were called to a home in the 1260 block of Lincoln Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday regarding "a burglary in progress."

One of the residents called police after he and the other tenants fled the home when the perpetrators kicked in the front door. According to the complainant's statement, he woke up after hearing someone banging on the front and looked out the window to see two men standing on the front porch.

As he looked at the two men from the window, one of them looked over at him and demanded he "open the door homie or I'm gunna start shooting."

At this point, the man who called police woke up sister and 13-year-old nephew and the three fled the home as the two suspects started kicking in the front door, according to the report.

According to the report, the two suspects made off with a 32-inch Samsung TV and busted out a window of a vehicle that was parked in front of the Lincoln Street home.

Authorities worked to gather evidence from the scene but were unable go get viable fingerprints from anything inside the home, according to the report.

Monroe County man facing felony drug charges

A Brinkley man faces public intoxication and other drug charges after Conway officers reportedly found marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine in his pockets.

Conway officers were called shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of a man who was "possibly intoxicated" and standing in the middle of the roadway, according to an incident report.

Office Joseph P. Manno soon found the man in question "lying in the center curb" of Dave Ward Drive on Saturday. When trying to check on the man to see if he was OK, Manno said it appeared the man "was very incoherent and was very disoriented."

Manno attempted to ask the suspect if he needed medical treatment, but 34-year-old Marcus Amos did not respond, the report states. At this point, Manno opted to arrest the suspect on suspicion of public intoxication and proceeded to search Amos's pockets when he reportedly found a bag with about 4 grams of suspected marijuana in a jacket pocket.

After finding the suspected marijuana, Manno also found "two separate smaller baggies" that respectively contained three grams of "a white powdery substance" and 8 grams of "a clear crystal like substance," according to the report. Amos also had $478 in cash in his pockets, the report states.

The Brinkley man was first taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center but was transferred to the Baptist Health Medical Center before being booked to receive medical treatment.

Records show Amos was charged with two Class B felonies — possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver and possession of cocaine with purpose to deliver — and two misdemeanors — possession of marijuana and public intoxication — following the incident. Amos is currently scheduled to appear in Faulkner County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. March 25 for a plea and arraignment regarding the allegations against him.

Amos currently remains behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 bond following the incident, according to online records.