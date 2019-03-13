The second medical marijuana cultivator in Arkansas was recently approved for operations.

Osage Creek Cultivation in Carroll County (Berryville) was approved Monday to begin growing plants after a final inspection by ABC’s Enforcement Division, an Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesman stated Tuesday.

Osage Creek is the second cultivation facility to receive approval. BOLD Team in Cotton Plant launched production in early January.

ABC Enforcement agents are working closely with Natural State Medicinals Cultivation, located in Jefferson County (White Hall), with final approval anticipated for this week, the DFA stated. In addition to cultivation facilities, ABC Enforcement agents will also inspect dispensaries prior to opening.

The first dispensary inspection is expected to take place by early April.