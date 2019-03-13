Students with a 4.0 GPA qualify for the Chancellor’s list; students with averages between 4.0 and 3.75 are named to the Dean’s list.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Several local students received top academic honors at the University of Arkansas for the fall 2018 semester.

The following U of A students from Central City earned a 4.0 grade point average during the semester and were named to the Chancellor’s list:

J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences:

· Jacob Siebenmorgen, a senior studying biology

The following U of A students from Greenwood earned a 4.0 grade point average during the semester and were named to the Chancellor’s list:

College of Education and Health Professions:

· Charles Spann, a senior studying recreation and sport management

College of Engineering:

· Kaitlyn Frey, a sophomore studying engineering

Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences:

· Madison Looper, a junior studying animal science

J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences:

· Ellen Gray, a sophomore exploring undergraduate majors

· Rachel Taylor, a sophomore studying biology

Sam M. Walton College of Business:

· Jarrett Jones, a freshman studying international business

The following U of A students from Hackett earned a 4.0 grade point average during the semester and were named to the Chancellor’s list:

College of Engineering:

· Kaida Sheets, a sophomore studying engineering

Please Note: All students on the Chancellor’s list are also automatically on their college’s Dean’s list.

The following students from Barling earned a grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0 during the fall 2018 semester and were named to the Dean’s List of their respective college:

J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences:

· Catherine Tran, a sophomore studying music

The following students from Greenwood earned a grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0 during the fall 2018 semester and were named to the Dean’s List of their respective college:

College of Education and Health Professions:

· Kristen Keene, a junior studying pre-communication disorders

College of Engineering:

· Andrew Freeman, a sophomore studying engineering

· Eli LaSalle, a senior studying philosophy and biological engineering

· Jiamin Lin, a senior studying computer science

Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences:

· Ethan Rathbun, a junior studying agricultural business

J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences:

· Alec Fitting, a junior studying physics

Sam M. Walton College of Business:

· Chase Izell, a freshman studying management

· Tal Miranda, a sophomore exploring undergraduate majors

· Connor Noland, a freshman studying management

Erin James of Hackett, a second year law student in the School of Law earned a 3.0 grade point average or higher during the fall 2018 semester and was named to the Dean’s list.

