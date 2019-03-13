SEARCY, Ark. (March 5, 2019) — Harding University, in cooperation with PwC, formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the family of Botham Jean, has established the Botham Jean Memorial Scholarship Fund. Jean, a 2016 alumnus of the University, was tragically killed Sept. 6, 2018, at his home in Dallas.

“The tragic death of Botham Jean has been the most defining event of this school year,” said Dr. Bruce McLarty, University president. “He was so widely known and deeply loved that the announcement that he had been killed profoundly shook our entire campus. Since the moment we received the tragic news, there has been a strong desire across the University to honor Botham. A memorial scholarship in Botham’s honor is a perfect example of good coming from something evil and hope emerging from deep loss.”

Jean was a 26-year-old risk assurance associate with PwC, Harding graduate and faithful member of the church of Christ. The Jean family desires to honor the life and memory of their beloved son through this scholarship.

Full-time students enrolled at Harding who show excellent academic performance, leadership, diligence, demonstrated capability and financial need are eligible recipients. Preference will be given to students from the Caribbean.

“During Botham’s short life, he was vociferous in community outreach in his native country of St. Lucia,” said a family representative. “He led several mission teams from Harding University to visit poor and vulnerable institutions and communities in St. Lucia. This scholarship is created by his family and is aimed at honoring his life and enhancing his legacy to even greater heights.”

Jean came to the University from the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia. During his time as a student, he was a member of Good News Singers, a resident assistant, an intern for the Rock House campus ministry, and a leader in Sub T-16 men’s social club. Jean frequently led worship for chapel and other campus events and was most known for his charismatic and powerful song leading.

After graduation, Jean moved to Dallas where he was hired by PwC following an internship with the company. He attended the Dallas West Church of Christ where he often led singing.

“This scholarship is going to help many students just like Botham to attend Harding and prepare themselves for great career success and even greater kingdom impact,” said McLarty.

For more information about donating to the Botham Jean Scholarship Fund, contact the Office of University Advancement at advancement@harding.edu or 501-279-4312.

