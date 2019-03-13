Clinton city, school, settles lawsuit

With the trial due to start Monday, March 11, both the City of Clinton and Clinton School District were able to reach a settlement agreement with former Clinton Police officer and Clinton School Resource Officer (SRO) Steve Bradley.

The settlement was reached with $95,000 by Clinton Schools, and $40,000 from the City of Clinton. Bradley’s lawsuit, filed early last year, had asked for $175,000 plus damages and court costs.

Court costs could be significant, Arkansas Municipal League Attorney Amanda LaFever told the Clinton City Council at a Friday afternoon meeting called to review Bradley’s settlement offer. LaFever explaining to the council that if Bradley was granted as little as $1 from a jury, the city could be liable for as much as, by her estimate, $50,000 in attorney fees from Bradley’s attorney, Robert A. Newcomb.

The Friday special meeting was called by Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac when the city received a settlement offer of $55,000, made up of $50,000 plus $5,000 in attorney fees, this presented to the council by LaFever, who had received it from Newcomb.

The School District having settled for $95,000, meaning it would not be a part of the planned trial beginning the following Monday, was part of the discussion.

The District had made no formal announcement of reaching settlement. When contacted, School Board President Sherrin Richardson stated: “… this settlement is covered by insurance and does not come out of District funds.”

Richardson directed further inquiries to School Superintendent Doctor Joe Fisher, who had no further statement due to his not being superintendent when the matters listed in the Bradley suit took place, he stated.

The Friday meeting of the Clinton Council had a great deal of back-and-forth as council members debated accepting the proposed settlement.

Councilwoman Gayla Bradley was not in attendance.

Councilman Jeff Pistole, obviously perturbed by offer, said to the council: “We don’t owe him [Bradley] a dime… The school was probably wrong, and it settled.”

Councilman Tim Barnes supported Pistole’s position: “A person who has nothing to do with the city screwed up his responsibility,” he said.

Barnes, also Vice President of the Clinton School Board, spoke several times about “a person” he was careful not to name as being responsible for Bradley filing a lawsuit. Later in the meeting he did cite the “former superintendent,” implying then-School Superintendent Doctor Andrew Vining.

Vining was named in Bradley’s lawsuit.

Councilman Sam Ward added that any settlement amount would come out of the city’s budget, as compared to the schools settlement coming from insurance money a point, again, supported by other council members.

“We won’t have money for projects if we pay,” Ward said.

As the discussion moved forward, however, the council appeared to come to terms with failure to settle could invoke significant impact on the city after trial and attorney costs, especially if it was found at fault. This was supported by input from City Attorney Chad Brown and Police Chief John Willoughby.

With this Pistole proposed a lower settlement amount of $40,000, seconded by Barnes. This was presented as an amendment offer to the $55,000 offer presented by LaFever on behalf of Bradley’s attorney. This did not pass.

Other amounts were proposed and each did not pass, all within roughly $5,000 of the initial $40,000 amendment.

Ultimately, the council voted not to settle with Bradley under any of the proposed amendments, ultimately voting down the $55,000 proposal. A final proposal was made for a total of $40,000 as an offer to present to Bradley.

LaFever, at 5 p.m. that day, said the offer had been accepted.

In the suit filed by his attorney Robert A. Newcomb of Little Rock, Bradley, who had been a Clinton Police officer, states he had been the Clinton Schools SRO since 2003 who received comp time at time-and-a-half after working over 43 hours in a week.

The changed, the lawsuit claimed, when Vining took over at the school in 2015 and “expressed his displeasure at the number of comp hours that the Plaintiff [Bradley] had accumulated.” Vining then cut his salary and worked to cut his comp time claims, Bradley claimed, finally asking him to sign a flat-rate labor agreement as used for teachers which he refused to do.

This, per his claim, led to him being “terminated” by the Clinton School District and “forced to return to the Clinton Police Department.” There his salary was again lowered and he was assigned the midnight shift with Tuesday through Thursday off, the lawsuit states. This was, the claim continues, despite Bradley being “the most experience [SIC] as a law enforcement officer of those working for the City of Clinton and had been co-employed by the City of Clinton longer than any other officer.”

This, taken together, “compelled the Plaintiff to retire before he maximized his benefits,” the filing states. This, in turn, led to a loss of $175,000, which is the claim in the suit. The suit also asks for damages due to the ”...emotional distress and humiliation for having been forced out of a law enforcement career that he had been in for 30 years....”