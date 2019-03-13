Students grades 5-8 encouraged to enter contest.

LITTLE ROCK— Since 1991, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has been coordinating the Preserve our Past Art and Essay Invitational. Students grades 5 to 8 are encouraged to enter this statewide contest and winning art will be displayed this year at the Historic Arkansas Museum during May.

Submissions must relate to properties 50 years or older and are due by April 1. Each contest area has guidelines that must be adhered to so contestants should review them and complete an entry form at:

Art and Essay Contest

http://www.arkansaspreservation.com/Learn-More/preserve-our-past-contest

In summary, for the art portion students will need to submit pieces on paper no larger or smaller than 11x14 and original art must be submitted. Essays should be original works no longer than 500 words focused on a historical site. A bibliography should be included if citing sources.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is the Department of Arkansas Heritage division responsible for identifying, evaluating, registering and preserving the state’s cultural resources. Other divisions are the Arkansas Arts Council, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum and the Arkansas State Archives.