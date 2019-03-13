Belle Museum

Belle Museum open to public 1st Saturday monthly. 11AM to 3PM.

FSLT

Two types of season passes for 2019 are available and may be purchased at fslt.org or by calling 479-783-2966. Season pass packages, priced at $60 or $120, allow for admission to all six full-run productions, significant savings, and numerous patron perks. Detailed information is available at fslt.org.

Fort Smith classic gaming meetup, play for fun and competition!

Event at 1112 S 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901. Free pizza and soda as supplies last. No alcohol. It is planned to repeat weekly. Classic gaming such as Mario and Sonic games. Nes, Snes, Genesis and the occasional modern title. Mario race competition. Who can clear a level the fastest in Super Mario Bros. 3? Friday 7pm every week. Parking is limited.

Text 479 285 9871 for more info or to say you are coming. It helps to know how many are planning to come.

Spring Break Day Camps

This event will be located at: Riverfront Pavilion, 100 North B Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tickets are $30 for one child to attend one 9:00a-3:00p camp. Spring Break Day Camps will host a different age range each day as follows: Tuesday, March 19: Grades 1 and 2 ; Wednesday, March 20: Grades 3 and 4; Thursday, March 21: Grades 5 and 6. Each day camp is limited to 30 students. A notebook, lunch and snacks will be provided. Pre- and post-care will be available by request. Costs are $10 for pre-care (8:00 – 9:00 a.m.) and/or $10 for post-care (3:00-4:00 p.m.). Pre- and post-care is available for campers only. For more information, or for help registering your child, please contact Meredith Baldwin at (479) 709-3766.

Winter Bible Study

Dr.Bill Steeger, Theme: The 7 Churches/Book of Revelation; Chapters 1-2-3 on March 29 & 30 at Hackett First Baptist Church, 401 E. Greenwood St. We invite everyone to come and listen to Dr. Steeger to deepen our understanding of the 7 Churches/Book of Revelation. Food will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Friday night - 5:30 finger foods (6:00 - 9:00 PM Class) & Sat. morning - 8:30 breakfast (9:00 - 12:00 PM Class) For information visit www.hackettfirstBaptist.com or call Pastor, Joe Silva 479-597-6644

5th Saturday Gospel Singing

Enterprise Freewill Baptist Church 5211 Hwy 252 N, Lavaca, Ark 72941. Phone: 479-674-5211(church) or 479-719-1449 (cell), March 30th at 5:30pm…Everyone is invited To come Join in on the Singing, Music, Food and Fellowship!

2019 Wine and Roses Gala

It will be an evening to savor wonderful wines and a seated dinner with delicious gourmet food. Spectacular art pieces are available for purchase. Join a live wine auction and enjoy live entertainment by Chris Swicegood & The Funk Factory Bank. A spectacular Rolex watch from Newton’s Jewelers will also be raffled that evening. Hardscrabble Country Club, 5211 Cliff Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72903.

Valet Parking ~ Black Tie Optional and High-Visibility Sponsorship Opportunities are available.

Reservations for the event - $175; Dedicated Rose Bouquets - $100; Sponsorships Available

All proceeds from this event stay in the communities served by the Cancer Support House! Serving cancer fighters and survivors and their families with compassionate care for 41 years. With your support we work together to EMPOWER Cancer Survivors in ‘OUR’ Community!!

Grace Lutheran Church -Special Lenten and Easter week Services:

Lenten services March 13th, 20th, 27th at 7 p.m. Light supper starting at 5:30 p.m.

Lenten services April 3 rd and 10th at 7 p.m. Light supper starting at 5:30 p.m.

April 18th Maundy Thursday Service 7 p.m.

April 19th Good Friday service 7 p.m.

April 21 st Easter Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. Come join us as we celebrate our Lord’s Resurrection. Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. We invite you to join us each Sunday for Bible study at 9:00 a.m. and Worship service at 10:15 a.m. Grace Lutheran Church is located at 18218 Hwy 71 South, Greenwood, AR. For inquiries, please call the church office at 479-996-7747. “Like Us” on Facebook at Grace Lutheran Church Greenwood Arkansas

Annual Charleston Fishing Derby

SAVE THE DATE - Saturday, May 18th at the City of Charleston Fishing Pond (off Guy Fenter Drive)

The Annual Charleston Fishing Derby returns this year! Derby will be for participants ages 2 to 14. Prizes to be awarded in various age groups for most fish caught. New this year, an overall derby award for BIGGEST FISH caught!! Times and details coming soon.

Miss Greenwood Pageant

April 6 @ Performing Arts Center. Ages 0-18 forms available by texting 479-719-9113 or missgreenwoodbb@gmail.com