March 13

(2009)

10 Years Ago

“The Crew” took out an ad to announced that Johnny Carpenter was turning 60.

Faulkner County Youth Leadership graduates were Taylor Guinn, Angel Burrow, Nathan Falls, Trevor Ferguson, Hope Washispack, Travis Alexander, Kelsey Blasingame, Josh Blaylock, Alex Dayer, Udai Garimella, Katherine Goode, Emily Hoover, Taylor Lamb, Hannah Lichtenwalter, Nichole McPhate, Brad Martins, Ashley Morris, Todd Richard, Kerrie Snyder, Madi Throneberry, Matt Woods, Christian Ward, Alex Jackson, Jackie Brown, James Luyet, and Jessie Moix.

St. Joseph seniors Lauren Westmoreland, Hannah Williams and Tyler Gunther served as cross bearer and candle bearers during the school’s Stations of the Cross service.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

Russell L. “Jack” Roberts announced he planned to seek a fourth term as municipal judge for Conway and Faulkner County. He was first elected in 1982 and had been a practicing attorney in Conway since 1972.

A delegation of 11 Conway citizens spent three days in Washington, D.C. trying to get approval for a proposed 9.6-mile bypass around the south and west sides of Conway. Mayor David Kinley, five of the eight City Council members, the Chamber president, the newspaper publisher, city planner and two consulting engineers met with the Arkansas delegation.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

The Rev. E.B. Lancaster was named the pastor of the Brumley Baptist Church in Conway. He had been in the ministry for 17 years and would move his family from Waldron.

Two new body-assembling plants in Pennsylvania and Iowa would be built by Ward School Bus Manufacturing. Bus bodies would be shipped by barge to the new plants where they would be mounted on chassis.

Steve Fulmer was pictured watching Frank Shaw use a voting machine borrowed from SCA for the Student Council elections at Conway High School and Junior High School.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

There would be a citywide collection of musical instruments for the soldiers at the front as part of a nationwide campaign to provide fighting men with the means of making their own music. Hundreds of saxophones, banjos and other instruments that lie forgotten in closets and attics were needed.

Obtaining a sufficient quantity of food was the “bottleneck” of dairymen in Faulkner County in the wartime effort of getting increased milk production, James H. Moore, county agent said.

In a meeting at the First Baptist Church, a group of local church leaders laid plans for a community Easter sunrise service.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

A cantata, “The Passover,” and an organ recital were presented at the First Methodist Church. S.E. Anderson directed the choir. The cantata was about the flight of the Israelites from Egypt. Soloists were Mrs. W.S. Cazort, Miss Mitchell, Mrs. E.V. Leverett and Mrs. J.T. Deal, sopranos; Miss Caroline Muth and Miss Sallie Craig, altos; S.E. Anderson, tenor; V.G. Craig and Curtis Williams, basses; and Mrs. H.C. Johnston and Mr. Curry, violinists. Mrs. Guy R. Farris was the organist.