The Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting. Also, the guild is still collecting items for the local food pantries.

Members with March birthdays are asked to bring door prizes related to quilting or sewing. Winners must be present to win prizes.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton. Floral is the color choice for March but at any time, white, white-on-white or beige or beige-on-beige fabric is acceptable, according to a news release.

The Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting. No prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the guild is to insure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.