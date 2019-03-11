James Matthews Elementary School, 4501 Dollarway Road, will hold registration for kindergarten and pre-K students for the 2019-2020 school year.

Registration will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, through Friday, April 19, at the school’s pre-K office. All applications must be completed upon return, according to the release.

To register, children must be 5 years old by Aug. 1 for kindergarten and 3 or 4 years old for pre-K. Parents must bring these items for registration: the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, current shot record, and proof of residency that the child lives in the Dollarway School Districts (a utility bill in the parent or guardian’s name.)