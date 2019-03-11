The Fort Smith Board of Directors will consider approving a settlement offer to former sanitation director Mark Schlievert, $4.67 million worth of utilities projects and extend the current contract with HOPE Humane Society as the official impoundment facility until May 31.

According to a memo from City Administrator Carl Geffken to the board, the city was ordered to have mandatory mediation with Schlievert on Feb. 27 to settle the case. He accused the city of defamation and a violation of the Whistleblower Act when he reported the city had previously been disposing of recyclable materials at the landfill.

The city would pay $33,500 to Schlievert plus the mediation fee for a total of $35,025, according to legal documents obtained by the Times Record.

Geffken wrote in the memo the city would pay nearly $40,000 if the case goes to trial.

Schlievert sought $553,000 for lost and future wages and “mental anguish.” Geffken wrote that mental anguish is not recoverable in the lawsuit, the legal fees needed to be considered.

According to the court documents, there were multiple “demands and counter offers” made by both parties at the mediation. City administration recommends the board approve the settlement agreement, Geffken wrote.

The city will also consider a contract extension with HOPE Humane Society. If approved, the shelter would remain the official impoundment facility for animals in Fort Smith.

An original contract was signed in January 2016 and was set to expire in December 2018. The Humane Society board and city administration agreed to defer negotiations and extend the contract until March 31, 2019.

Both parties are now asking for “additional time before considering the scope and context of a possible new services contract.” According to a memo from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman to Geffken, it is expected that a new agreement will be presented before that date.

The Fort Smith Animal Services Advisory Board is expected to present its findings about a proposed incentivized microchipping ordinance at the directors’ next study session March 26.

The Utilities Department will also ask the board to consider more than $4.67 million for land acquisitions, construction and engineering for various projects, several of which are related to the consent decree.

All requests are budgeted through the department’s capital improvement plan fund or revenue bonds.

The board will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.