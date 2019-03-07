THEFTS

MAY AVENUE, 400 BLOCK: A leather purse valued at $20 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SUMMIT STREET, 5300 BLOCK: Softball gear valued at $400 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ELLSWORTH ROAD, 5900 BLOCK: A leather wristlet and money valued at $195 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ASSAULTS

LANA DAWN KIRBY OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack, misdemeanor public intoxication and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

SOUTH I STREET, 1500 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported. The woman at the residence reported a man she knew pushed her down and accused her of stealing his wallet.

AN EMPLOYEE AT SONIC, 2210 Midland Blvd., reported A drive-through speaker valued at $1,500 was reported damaged.

HAMID MASHUN PHILLIPS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County.

MICHAEL CHRISTIAN BERDAHL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony theft by receiving a credit card and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.