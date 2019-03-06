A Texas kindergarten teacher who was charged Monday in a knife assault on her boyfriend was angry because he would not have sex with her, according to court documents.

Yamile Uribe, 41, who is a teacher at Lagos Elementary School in Manor, just outside Austin, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the attempted stabbing but was no longer in the Travis County Jail on Tuesday, online jail records show.

Police said they were called at 10:48 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance at a residence in the 16700 block of Jaron Drive in Manor. When they arrived, Uribe’s 36-year-old boyfriend told police that Uribe had “lost it” and attacked him with a knife, then locked herself in the bedroom upstairs, court documents say.

Police found a 12-inch knife on the floor next to the stairs, and Uribe asleep in the bedroom, an arrest affidavit filed against her says.

Uribe was placed in handcuffs when she awoke, the document says.

In an interview with police, Uribe’s boyfriend said the two were intoxicated and began arguing when Uribe tried to have sex with him and he rejected her, the document says. Uribe then began calling him names, grabbed a knife out of the kitchen and charged at him, holding the knife over her head and attempting to stab him, the affidavit says.

Uribe’s boyfriend said he was able to roll to get away from her and that the knife narrowly missed him and went into the couch, the document says. He was able to get the knife out of her hands, and she then went upstairs, where she fell asleep, the affidavit says.

Uribe reportedly admitted to police that the two had been drinking but refused to answer questions about any attempted stabbing, court documents say.

Uribe was booked into the Travis County Jail on Monday and released the same day after posting bond on bail set at $15,000, a court administrator said.

According to Uribe’s LinkedIn page, she is a bilingual teacher at the Manor school district and previously worked for the Austin school district. A post she wrote on the Lagos Elementary School website said she had taught bilingual per-kindergarten education for 14 years and was excited to begin the new year, promising students a great year with lots of fun.

A Manor school district spokesman declined to say Monday whether the incident would affect her employment with the school district.

“Ms. Uribe will not be in class until we’ve followed district protocol and have conducted our own individual investigation,” district spokesman Scott Thomas said Tuesday.

Uribe was previously charged in 2001 with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury family violence; that charge was later dropped, Travis County records show.