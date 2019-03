The Boys & Girls Club of Van Buren will host a ribbon-cutting for its new playground at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the club, 1403 City Park Road. The playground will be constructed by more than 60 volunteers from Bekaert Corp., according to a Boys & Girls Club news release. The "keys to the playground" will be handed over to the more than 230 children served daily at the club.

For information, visit vbclub.org.