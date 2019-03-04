A variety of school bond races will be taking place in LeFlore and Sequoyah counties in Tuesday's special elections.

Both counties will be the site of three bond issue elections each, according to sample ballots provided by the LeFlore and Sequoyah county election boards.

Sequoyah County

Voters in the Roland Public School District will decide on two bond issues. The biggest of is for $9,040,000 that will increase the district's millage rate from 13.1 mills to 20.01 mills, according to Roland Public Schools Superintendent Randy Wood.

Wood said the bond issue is to fund a variety of features for the school district, including two 15 passenger vans, aluminum on bleachers at the football stadium, a girl's softball dressing facility and roof repairs. However, the biggest item is an event center.

This multipurpose center, according to a flier on the Roland Public Schools website, will have the capacity to seat 1,425 people as an event center and hold 3,500 people as a tornado shelter. Wood said the center will be open to the public when threatening situations exist.

Wood said the second school bond issue, this one for $160,000, will be to purchase two school buses with cameras.

In the Vian Public School District, voters will decide on a $905,000 bond issue. Vian Public Schools Superintendent Victor Salcedo said this will increase the millage rate by about nine mills if passed. The current millage rate for the Vian Public School District is 18.83 mills.

Salcedo said the money from this bond issue will go toward building an agriculture education barn and building on the south side of the campus, as well as to put new classroom equipment and other technology in the facility.

LeFlore County

In the Spiro Public School District, voters will cast their ballots for or against two bond issues, one for $1,075,000 and one for $495,000. Spiro Public Schools Superintendent Richard Haynes said there will be no accompanying millage rate increase for either should they pass.

The $1,075,000 bond issue is for campuswide repair and renovation, Haynes said, as well as security measures. A document on the Spiro Public Schools website states this includes, among other items, magnetic security doors, security cameras and door jams, the last of which would allow a teacher or student to completely lock down a classroom in the case of an active shooter. The $495,000 bond issue pertains to transportation, and the money will go toward six new International 72 passenger buses.

Voters in the Pocola Public School District will decide on a $425,000 bond issue. Pocola Public Schools Superintendent Lawrence Barnes said the millage rate is not projected to increase if this bond issue is passed.

Barnes said the district would use the money from this bond issue to purchase at least five new school buses.